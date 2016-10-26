FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attestor Capital to back Monte dei Paschi debt conversion-paper
October 26, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

Attestor Capital to back Monte dei Paschi debt conversion-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Investment fund Attestor Capital plans to take up a debt-to-equity conversion offer by Monte dei Paschi di Siena after investing nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the Italian bank's subordinated debt, an Italian daily reported.

La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday quoted sources close to London-based Attestor as saying the fund had decided to become a shareholder in Monte dei Paschi through the debt conversion, after Italy's third-largest bank on Tuesday unveiled its latest rescue plan.

Under new Chief Executive Marco Morelli, Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 5 billion euros in capital by the end of the year, launching first a debt-to-equity swap over 5 billion euros of subordinated bonds it has outstanding and then a share issue.

It was not possible to reach Attestor or Monte dei Paschi for comment. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
