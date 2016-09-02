FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's PM hopes Monte dei Paschi will carry out cash call this year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Italy's PM hopes Monte dei Paschi will carry out cash call this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday he wanted banks in the country to merge and cut costs and hoped that Monte dei Paschi di Siena carries out a vital 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) cash call this year.

Monte dei Paschi, the country's third-largest bank, has long been seen as the weakest link in a troubled banking system that has come to pose a major challenge to the Renzi government.

A string of bank crises, following a harsh recession that bankrupted thousands of small businesses, has left many ordinary Italians out of pocket and hurt confidence in lenders.

"I hope the capital increase of Monte dei Paschi can be carried out by the end of the year and, above all, that the strong message we sent with the measures on mutual banks will be understood: banks must merge," Renzi said in a speech at the Ambrosetti forum.

"In Italy there are more bank executive jobs and branches than in the rest of the world, that's not good." ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.