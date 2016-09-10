FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's economy minister confident Monte Paschi plan will not be changed
September 10, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Italy's economy minister confident Monte Paschi plan will not be changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A capital raising plan for bank Monte dei Paschi will not be modified by the lender after the resignation of its boss, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday.

"I hope the appointment of the new chief executive (of Monte dei Paschi) will happen very shortly," Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters in Bratislava after a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

He said he was confident that the arrival of a new boss will strengthen the plan and will not modify it.

Monte dei Paschi chief executive Fabrizio Viola agreed on Thursday to make way for a new boss to come in to persuade investors to back the bank's latest cash call of 5 billion-euro ($5.6 billion). (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
