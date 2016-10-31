FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi seeks clarity on anchor investors - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready to give data room access to former industry minister Corrado Passera for the alternative rescue plan he is sponsoring providing he first names the anchor investors, a source close to the bank said.

The lender has already expressed its readiness to open its books to Passera as it has also done to other interested investors, the source said.

"But first, also for legal reasons, it has asked Passera to let it know who the investors he represents are," the source said.

Earlier on Monday a source said the alternative rescue plan would fall through if the Tuscan bank did not grant access to its data by the end of the week.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes

