8 months ago
EU ready to discuss with Italy several options over banks - Dombrovskis
December 12, 2016 / 8:17 PM / 8 months ago

EU ready to discuss with Italy several options over banks - Dombrovskis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission is ready to discuss with Italy a variety of possible solutions to problems in the country's banking sector, the vice president of the EU executive said on Monday.

"We are in close contact with the Italian authorities and we are ready to discuss different solutions within our legal framework," Valdis Dombrovskis told the economic committee of the European Parliament in a regular hearing in Strasbourg.

The Italian government is ready to rescue Banca Monte Paschi di Siena if the ailing bank fails to get the 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) it needs to remain in business from private investors, a Treasury source said on Monday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Andrew Roche)

