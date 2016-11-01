Monte dei Paschi alternative rescue plan withdrawn

MILAN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - An alternative plan sponsored by veteran banker Corrado Passera to turn around Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has been withdrawn, Passera said on Tuesday in an emailed note.

Passera, a former industry minister and one-time head of Intesa Sanpaolo, had cobbled together an alternative capital-boosting plan to one presented earlier this month by Monte dei Paschi CEO Marco Morelli.

On Monday a source close to the matter said Passera's plan would fall through if Monte dei Paschi did not give data room access by the end of the week.