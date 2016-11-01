FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Monte dei Paschi alternative rescue plan withdrawn
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi alternative rescue plan withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - An alternative plan sponsored by veteran banker Corrado Passera to turn around Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has been withdrawn, Passera said on Tuesday in an emailed note.

Passera, a former industry minister and one-time head of Intesa Sanpaolo, had cobbled together an alternative capital-boosting plan to one presented earlier this month by Monte dei Paschi CEO Marco Morelli.

On Monday a source close to the matter said Passera's plan would fall through if Monte dei Paschi did not give data room access by the end of the week.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes

