9 months ago
Monte dei Paschi bonds sharply higher after debt swap offer
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 9 months ago

Monte dei Paschi bonds sharply higher after debt swap offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Subordinated bonds in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were sharply higher in early trade on Tuesday after the bank announced the terms of a debt swap that is a crucial plank of its 5 billion euros rescue plan.

The swap plan offers bondholders an average premium of 25-30 percent to convert their bonds into equity with the exception of the Fresh notes, broker ICBPI said in a note.

The September 2020 bond - one of the notes involved in the debt conversion - rose 8 points, or more than 10 percent, to 80.670 by 0814 GMT.

Monte dei Paschi shares were down 3.6 percent in early trade.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Silvia Aloisi

