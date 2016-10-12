FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Italy rules out state aid or nationalisation of Monte Paschi - minister
October 12, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

Italy rules out state aid or nationalisation of Monte Paschi - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday ruled out any state intervention or a so-called "bail-in" to support the troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

"No measures of public support or nationalisation are foreseen (for Monte Paschi), and any talk about opening a procedure for a bail-in is based on unfounded speculation," Padoan said during question time in parliament.

Monte dei Paschi has agreed to a new restructuring plan based on a 5-billion-euro ($5.60 billion) capital boost and the sale of 28 billion euros worth of bad loans, but there has been speculation that the cash increase may fall short. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
