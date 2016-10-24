FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Monte dei Paschi to issue statement on new plan, Q3 results Tuesday -sources
October 24, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 10 months ago

Monte dei Paschi to issue statement on new plan, Q3 results Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena has postponed the release of a statement on a capital-boosting strategic plan and third-quarter results to Tuesday from Monday, sources close to the matter said.

A board meeting which started at 0800 GMT on Monday was still underway 10 hours later. A meeting between chief executive Marco Morelli and union representatives which had been due to take place on Monday evening was also delayed, a union representative added. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Giancarlo Navach, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
