10 months ago
ECB's Nouy urges decision on bank sovereign debt to be taken internationally
October 24, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 10 months ago

ECB's Nouy urges decision on bank sovereign debt to be taken internationally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Danièle Nouy, chair of the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, said on Monday she hoped that a decision over banks' exposure to sovereign debt could come at international level.

"Asking banks to set aside capital against their exposure to sovereign bonds would not be a revolution," Nouy said at a conference at Bocconi University in Milan.

"What would be revolutionary is to put a cap on the lenders' government bond holdings," she said, adding this option was not on the table at the moment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini)

