FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italian banking system solid, has tools to tackle bad loans - minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Italian banking system solid, has tools to tackle bad loans - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Economy Minister said on Wednesday that the nation's banking system is fundamentally solid and it will wind down its massive holdings of bad loans over time.

European rules allowing the government to guarantee the bundling of some non-performing loans and a private fund set up to help take them off bank balance sheets provide Italy with the tools needed to tackle the problem of soured debt.

"The Italian banking system can adopt effective and sustainable market solutions," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said during question time in the lower house of parliament.

Italian banks had some 83 billion euros of net bad debt at the end of February, according to the International Monetary Fund, Padoan added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.