Italy says ECB must treat all banks equally - Economy Minister
October 11, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Italy says ECB must treat all banks equally - Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday that the European Central Bank must treat all the banks it oversees in the same way after a media report said Deutsche Bank had been favoured.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that Deutsche Bank was given special treatment in the latest stress tests, with the ECB letting it include the proceeds from the sale of a stake in Chinese lender Hua Xia even though the deal had not been concluded.

"I cannot respond to the Financial Times, but it's absolutely indispensable that there be a level playing field, even moreso now that there's a banking union," Padoan told reporters after a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena emerged as the weakest lender in Europe-wide stress tests in 2014 and again in July and the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has made helping it a priority.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
