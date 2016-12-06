FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Popolare di Vicenza names former Monte dei Paschi head as CEO
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 6:26 PM / 9 months ago

Popolare di Vicenza names former Monte dei Paschi head as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had hired Fabrizio Viola, the former head of Monte dei Paschi, as its own chief executive to study a proposed merger with rival Veneto Banca.

Viola left Monte dei Paschi in September after returning Italy's third-biggest lender to profit, though the bank is still saddled with a pile of bad loans which puts its survival at risk.

Separately on Tuesday, Viola was also appointed as director and chairman of a strategic committee at Veneto Banca.

Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are controlled by state-sponsored bank rescue fund Atlante which took them over earlier this year when they failed to meet demand for initial share offerings needed to keep them afloat. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.