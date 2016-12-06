Popolare di Vicenza names former Monte dei Paschi head as CEO

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had hired Fabrizio Viola, the former head of Monte dei Paschi, as its own chief executive to study a proposed merger with rival Veneto Banca.

Viola left Monte dei Paschi in September after returning Italy's third-biggest lender to profit, though the bank is still saddled with a pile of bad loans which puts its survival at risk.

Separately on Tuesday, Viola was also appointed as director and chairman of a strategic committee at Veneto Banca.

Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are controlled by state-sponsored bank rescue fund Atlante which took them over earlier this year when they failed to meet demand for initial share offerings needed to keep them afloat. (Reporting by Valentina Za)