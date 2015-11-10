FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nouy says 2016 capital demands to indicate "steady state"
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nouy says 2016 capital demands to indicate "steady state"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The 2016 capital buffer requirements that the European Central Bank is setting for the banks under its watch will provide a template for future demands, the ECB’s supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

“I believe that, once approved, the final results ... will provide an indication of what SSM Pillar 2 requirements are likely to be in steady state,” Nouy said in remarks prepared for an event in Frankfurt.

The remarks appeared to suggest that capital requirements, which are being set now for 2016, would not change again in the following years. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.