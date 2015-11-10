ECB's Nouy says 2016 capital demands to indicate "steady state"

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The 2016 capital buffer requirements that the European Central Bank is setting for the banks under its watch will provide a template for future demands, the ECB’s supervisory chief Daniele Nouy said on Tuesday.

“I believe that, once approved, the final results ... will provide an indication of what SSM Pillar 2 requirements are likely to be in steady state,” Nouy said in remarks prepared for an event in Frankfurt.

The remarks appeared to suggest that capital requirements, which are being set now for 2016, would not change again in the following years. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)