FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some euro zone banks don't comply with governance standards - ECB Lautenschlaeger
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Some euro zone banks don't comply with governance standards - ECB Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has found that a number of banks under its watch do not comply with international governance best practices, such as separating the audit and risk functions, an ECB executive board member said on Monday.

“Our initial findings indicate that a number of banks, while meeting national requirements, do not comply with international best practices with regard to governance,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the bank’s board, said in remarks for a speech to be delivered in Milan.

She said the ECB’s observations include examples of power concentration in individual board members, a lack of separation between a bank’s risk and audit functions, information asymmetries among board members, and instances where the board does not take enough time to discuss and reflect on individual issues.

“We will require banks to follow up on these findings.”

To read Lautenschlaeger’s speech please click on:

here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Balazs Koranyi, and Valentina Za in Milan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.