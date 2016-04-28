Belgium, Slovenia rebuked for not applying EU bank bail-in rules

BRUSSELS, April 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission rebuked Belgium and Slovenia on Thursday for not having fully applied EU rules to reduce taxpayers’ costs in rescuing failing banks, leading to a delay in the euro zone completing its banking union project.

EU states were required to apply the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive by the end of 2014. Compliance by the 19 states of the euro zone, of which Belgium and Slovenia are members, is a precondition to starting talks on a backstop for the newly established euro zone bank fund, the Single Resolution Fund.

It is the second time that the EU Commission, which is in charge of monitoring the application of EU rules, has warned Belgium and Slovenia.

“If these countries fail to comply within two months, the Commission may decide to refer them to the Court of Justice of the EU,” the EU executive said in a press release.

Without bail-in rules in place, Belgian and Slovenian taxpayers are likely to be more exposed to possible new banking crises. The delay in the application of the rules is also slowing down the completion of a banking union, an EU flagship project to increase lenders’ financial stability.

One of the missing parts is a backstop to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF). EU finance ministers agreed to start a debate on this issue only after all euro zone states have applied bail-in rules.

The EU institutions and some member states are worried that in case of a broad banking crisis, the SRF may not be sufficient to rescue failing lenders unless it is quickly propped up.

The SRF will reach its target capacity of 55 billion euros ($62.45 billion) through a gradual transition until 2024. This year the fund is expected to reach a capacity of 10 billion euros.

In a document addressed to EU finance ministers in April, France and Italy have urged a debate on the SRF backstop, calling for the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, to provide financial support to the SRF. The ESM has a lending capacity of 500 billion euros.

Germany remains opposed to such a move, fearing its financial resources may be disproportionately used to rescue banks in other euro zone countries. ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson)