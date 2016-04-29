FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks should reassess business models under low interest rates - ECB's Nouy
April 29, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Banks should reassess business models under low interest rates - ECB's Nouy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with comment on impact of risk on bank business models)

BRUSSELS, April 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are facing several risks that require them to reassess their business models to make sure they remain profitable, the European Central Bank’s chief supervisor said on Friday.

“We have to make sure that banks’ business models are sustainable, in particular in the current environment of low interest rates,” Daniele Nouy, chair of the ECB’s supervisory board, told a conference in Brussels.

Nouy said banks’ profitability risks are among the key dangers identified by supervisors, together with credit, governance, sovereign and geopolitical risks. Cybercrime also posed a new increasing danger for banks.

“It is a tough time for banks. The economy is not growing. It’s a transitional period. It’s time for banks to reassess their business models,” she said.

Nouy also said new bail-in rules for winding down banks may require some restrictions to be imposed on investment opportunities for retail investors, who are more exposed to risks under the new regime. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
