(Recasts after deal)
By Francesco Guarascio
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance
ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which
bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to
accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the
chances of public-funded bailouts.
Under new rules adopted after the 2010-2012 euro zone debt
crisis, banks are required to issue loss-absorbing debt that
would be used in a liquidation to reduce taxpayers' costs, but
that issuance has so far fallen short.
One reason for the slow take-up is the fragmentation of EU
countries' rules on the hierarchy of creditors that would be hit
first in case of liquidation.
To tackle this problem, EU ministers reached an agreement on
the "ranking of unsecured debt instruments in insolvency
proceedings," an EU statement said on Friday.
The deal, reached at a regular meeting of EU finance
ministers in Luxembourg, defines a common EU list of
subordinated creditors that would face losses when a bank needed
to be rescued.
A new common category of so-called "non-preferred senior
debt" is to be established. Investors who buy these bonds would
be wiped out only after all shareholders and junior bondholders
are hit in a bankruptcy, but before other senior creditors and
depositors.
This "will provide more clarity" and help investors to
assess and price the risk, the EU commission vice-president
Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.
The added clarity could also reduce claims of misselling
that have partly limited regulators in the application of the
new rules.
The new regime, known as bail-in, has been staunchly
criticised by Italian authorities on fears that it could scare
investors and damage retail savers who were unaware of risks.
The wiping out of bondholders in the rescue in 2015 of Banca
Popolare dell'Etruria, a small Italian lender, pushed a
pensioner to commit suicide after he lost more than 100,000
euros ($111,000).
Since then, Rome has tried to rescue other ailing banks
using an exception to the rules that still permit the injection
of public funds into banks and reduce creditors' losses.
EU regulators expect the new rules to speed up banks'
issuance of new "bailinable" debt, boosting their financial
stability.
The European Banking Authority estimated that Europe's
largest lenders need to raise issuance of these subordinated
liabilities by 11 percent to meet legal requirements by 2019.
The deal reached by finance ministers needs to be approved
by the European Parliament to become law. Banks have urged a
quick adoption of these measures to avoid "significant market
capacity concerns" if issuance was concentrated in a compressed
period of time, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe
(AFME), a banking lobbying group, said.
In a separate decision, EU finance ministers also agreed on
Friday to delay the application of new, stricter international
standards on the calculation of bank losses caused by bad loans,
known as IFRS9.
The new requirements were expected to enter into force in
2018, but ministers backed a five-year transitional period in
which their application will be softened.
The delay is meant to avoid steep capital falls for banks
with a high percentage of bad loans, a widespread problem in
southern European countries.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Toby Chopra)