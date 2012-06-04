FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn: must consider direct bank recapitalisation via ESM
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

EU's Rehn: must consider direct bank recapitalisation via ESM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission has been considering the possibility of direct bank recapitalisation by the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund, though this is not possible under the current treaty, its top economics official said on Monday.

“We have been considering this as a serious possibility, of breaking the link between the sovereigns and the banks,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news briefing.

“This is not part of the ESM (bailout fund) treaty for the moment, in its present form, but we see that it is important to consider this alternative of direct bank recapitalisation as we are now moving on in the discussion on the possible ways and means to create a banking union,” Rehn said.

“The key issue is to be able to break the link between the banks and the sovereigns so that we can go to the roots of this current debt crisis.” (Writing by Rex Merrifield)

