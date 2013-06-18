FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone must agree bank recap rules on Thursday- EU's Rehn
June 18, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Euro zone must agree bank recap rules on Thursday- EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers must hammer out an agreement at a meeting later this week over how to recapitalise banks, the European Union’s top economic official said on Tuesday.

“I find it essential that we can agree on the principles and rules of direct recapitalisation of euro area banks in the Eurogroup on Thursday,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters during a visit to Paris.

Speaking shortly before an address to French lawmakers, Rehn also voiced confidence that France would carry out a ambitious reform of the pension system, to take into account rising life expectancy, as demanded by the European Commission.

