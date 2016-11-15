Top euro zone banks to start getting bail-in targets in 2017: SRB

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone's largest banks will begin to find out next year how much equity and debt they need to issue for writing down, or 'bailing in', in case of default, the head of the body responsible for bank resolutions said on Tuesday.

"We will refine our policies on consolidated MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) targets in 2017 and we will start to set MREL at an entity level within the banking groups in the SRB's remit," Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)