European Union reaches final agreement on bank back-up fund

* 26 European Union countries rubberstamp fund for failed banks * Fund is part of euro zone's banking union * Project to launch in late 2014 BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - European Union countries - except Sweden and the United Kingdom - on Wednesday reached a final agreement on setting up a common 55 billion euro ($75.3 billion) euro zone back-up fund to help shut down failing banks. Europe wrapped up negotiations in late March on establishing a banking union, with the European Central Bank to take over as bank watchdog at the end of this year. Under the agreement signed on Wednesday, a back-up fund will be built up over eight years and reach a target level of at least 1 percent of banks' covered deposits. Levies will be collected from banks nationally and transferred to the Single Resolution Fund's so-called national compartments, which will be gradually merged. For the full text of the Inter-Governmental Agreement on the SRF see: here ($1 = 0.7302 Euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa, Editing by John O'Donnell)