UPDATE 1-EU closer to deal on early financing of euro zone bank resolution fund

* EU finance ministers agree bridge financing to come from states

* Countries to cover 50 pct of extra funds to save banks

* Final deal expected in December (adds details and quotes after news conference)

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers struck a first compromise on Tuesday over how to finance the early stages of a euro zone fund for troubled banks that is to go live in January, officials said.

The euro zone’s Single Resolution Fund (SRF) is to cover the expenses of winding down a bank from the start of next year.

It will be financed from annual contributions from banks, but will only reach its target size of 55 billion euros ($59 billion) after seven years, leaving it potentially vulnerable if a banking crisis strikes at the beginning of its operations.

To make sure the fund is able to properly function from the start, finance ministers, gathered in Brussels for a regular meeting, agreed that governments may provide funds to help the SRF in rescuing a bank in the initial phase of the new fund, granting so-called bridge financing.

“There is a consensus that this bridge financing should be done by national credit lines,” Luxembourg’s Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna told a news conference after the meeting.

If the SRF needs more capital to rescue a bank, countries could provide a credit line with “step-by-step payments” but the first payment must cover “at least 50 percent” of the required funds, Gramegna, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, added.

The fund “needs to start working in a credible setting so that there is no question about financing availability to the SRF,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

The final deal on bridge financing is expected in December after diplomats sort out remaining issues, Gramegna said.

“The main thing is that we can start in a credible way,” SRF board member Joanne Kellermann told Reuters.

The Commission and the European Central Bank have argued the SRF should get bridge financing directly from the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, so that a banking crisis would be managed immediately with all the firepower of the euro zone.

Germany, the largest contributor to the ESM, opposes this, arguing the treaty governing the ESM would need to be changed to allow SRF funding, as the ESM is meant to fund only governments.

The ESM treaty may still be changed to allow the fund to provide bridge financing, EU officials said, but to reach a deal on this EU states will have to meet further conditions.

One is the full transposition into national laws of the EU directive on bank recovery and resolution (BRRD) which is to be done by 2016. Several EU countries have not done it yet.

The new rules would oblige shareholders, junior and senior bondholders and also large depositors to contribute to the rescue of a troubled bank, thus reducing the SRF’s involvement in the rescue of a credit institution.