MILAN, July 10 The government of San Marino said
on Monday it had approved emergency measures to shore up its
banking system, which is burdened by soured loans running at 1.1
times the tiny republic's domestic output.
San Marino is introducing tax breaks to ease the sale of
failing bank Asset Banca to Cassa di Risparmio di San Marino and
will also provide a state guarantee to help the latter raise
funds on international markets or borrow from the central bank.
In a move that temporarily prevents the failing bank's
depositors from withdrawing their money, the government said
Asset Banca's deposits exceeding 50,000 euros would be converted
into three-year bonds offering a yield of at least 1.5 percent.
Nestled in the Apennines mountains in central Italy, San
Marino is a wealthy enclave of 34,000 people spanning less than
15 km (9 miles) from one end to the other. However, it is home
to no fewer than six banks, a legacy of its days as a discreet
place for foreigners to park their savings.
San Marino uses the euro and, although not part of the
European Union, it follows the rules of the common currency. By
September 2018, it is expected to adopt the EU's controversial
directive on state bailouts, which requires private investors in
banks to suffer losses before any public funds are provided.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by David Evans)