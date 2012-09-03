UPDATE 2-Germany in row with Brussels over banking supervision

* Schaeuble: new pan-European bank supervision can’t be in place at year end

* ECB should only supervise systemically important banks

* EU Commissioner says ECB should have control over all banks (Recasts with further comments, changes dateline)

By Andreas Rinke and Annika Breidthardt

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Germany clashed with Brussels on Monday over plans to give the ECB new banking supervision powers, saying it was unrealistic for it to oversee more than the bloc’s biggest institutions and wrong to expect the new body to be in place by year-end.

The European Commission will make proposals on Sept 12 on what European-wide banking supervision could look like but has made clear it wants the European Central Bank (ECB) to oversee all 6,000 institutions.

Such broad oversight would be the first step towards creating a banking union and allowing the euro zone to directly recapitalise banks to break the vicious circle between indebted governments and their troubled financial sectors.

But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble rejected such sweeping powers for the ECB and said on Monday it should focus instead on systemically important institutions.

Schaeuble said Germany - and the ECB itself - want the bank to have a narrow field of responsibility to allow it to focus its efforts and get to grips with breaking the banking-sovereign links, succeeding where previous authorities have failed.

“The ECB has itself said it does not have the potential to supervise the European Union’s 6,000 banks in the foreseeable future,” Schaeuble told German radio on Monday, saying a distinction should be drawn between small banks and major ones.

“With the bigger, systemically relevant banks ... there is a chance that direct supervision by the ECB could be realised in a foreseeable period of time,” he said without specifying the timeframe.

He added the new plan could not be in place so quickly.

“It’s highly problematic to set January 1 as the due date. It will certainly not happen that way,” Schaeuble said during a speech in Hanover, adding the reform was complex.

European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a single banking supervisor in Europe and aimed to have that in place by the end of the year.

Schaeuble added that if the ECB were to supervise all banks, it would need to be reorganised to ensure it remained independent in setting its monetary policy.

“We must separate the independence of monetary policy and the part of the banking supervision in the organisation of the ECB,” Schaeuble said.

Berlin is keen to keep its state-owned Landesbanks, with their close relationships with politicians and businesses, out of the supervisory reaches of the ECB.

If the ECB were to oversee all euro zone banks, as the Commission wants, it would give it responsibility for several thousand institutions, even if 95 percent of euro zone banking assets are held by only around 200 banks.

But Brussels stresses the sweeping powers for the ECB were needed because even relatively small banks could cause trouble.

“Even small banks can be systemic and cause financial turmoil,” said Olli Rehn, the commissioner for economic and monetary affairs, mentioning Britain’s Northern Rock, Ireland’s Anglo Irish and Spain’s Bankia, which had to be nationalised to save them from failure.

Schaeuble also said Germany was examining ways to toughen the sanctions on the work of bank managers and wanted to change their pay so that it could be cut if a bank made losses. (Additional reporting Gareth Jones in Berlin, Daniel Flynn in Strassbourg and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, writing by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Ron Askew)