Joint backstop for failed banks is convincing- Germany's finmin

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - An EU finance ministers’ agreement on a joint backstop for failed banks is convincing, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday hours after a deal was reached in Brussels.

Asked at a news conference in Paris if the backstop was sufficient to assure savers and markets, Schaeuble said: “We have reached a result which is convincing.”

EU finance ministers reached a deal on Wednesday over a blueprint for winding down failed banks, though it stops short of a more ambitious plan to tackle troubled lenders jointly at the euro zone level.