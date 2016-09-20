FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SREP results to include changes for some Italian banks - ECB's Angeloni to paper
September 20, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

SREP results to include changes for some Italian banks - ECB's Angeloni to paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The new individual capital requirements for Italian lenders will likely include significant changes in some cases, ECB supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper, adding they will probably be released in January.

Angeloni also told Corriere della Sera in an interview that the results of the latest supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP) should be largely in line with last year's, although there will be some variations for single banks.

"Overall we can expect the SREP results to be roughly in line with last year's, but there will be variations, also quite significant, related to the risk profile of individual banks," he told the paper. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
