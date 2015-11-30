FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bank fund ready to start in Jan -official
November 30, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone bank fund ready to start in Jan -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A new euro zone fund for troubled banks will become operational from January as planned because a sufficient number of member states have completed the legal procedures, an EU official said on Monday.

There had been concerns that implementation would be delayed as some countries had yet to ratify the texts. However, the official told Reuters: “We now have a sufficient amount of member states having ratified the intergovernmental agreement for the Single Resolution Fund to start work on Jan. 1, 2016.”

Italy was the last major euro zone country to complete the ratification procedures, the official added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

