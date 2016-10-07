WRAPUP 2-Deutsche Bank gets top investor support, CEO in talks with banks
* Deutsche shares down nearly 50 pct this year (Adds magazine report, sources)
LONDON Oct 7 A former Italian industry minister is preparing an alternative rescue plan for bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena amid signs that an existing 5-billion euro ($5.6 billion)recapitalisation arranged by JP Morgan is failing to draw investor support, three sources familiar to the matter said.
Corrado Passera, who also previously served as chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, is working with a series of private equity firms including U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus on a plan that includes a reserved capital increase of between 2 billion to 2.5 billion euros, the sources said.
Two of the sources said none of the funds approached by Passera had committed to backing the fundraising.
"They are just open to the idea of doing a deal subject to due diligence," one source said. Another source said no deal was imminent. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia)
* Deutsche shares down nearly 50 pct this year (Adds magazine report, sources)
LONDON, Oct 7 A former Italian industry minister is preparing an alternative rescue plan for bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena amid signs that an existing 5-billion euro ($5.6 billion)recapitalisation arranged by JP Morgan is failing to draw investor support, three sources familiar to the matter said.
* Banco Hipotecario sold amortizer Thursday night * LatAm stocks, currencies mostly down on Fed uncertainty * Brazil sees lowest inflation in a September since 1998 By Mike Gambale NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. PRICED LAST NIGHT: Argentina's Banco Hipotecario on Thursday priced a US$400m-equivalent three-year amortizing bond at par to yield 250bp over the Badlar rate. The 144a/Reg S notes are denominated in Argent