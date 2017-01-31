FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UniCredit shareholder Cariverona to decide Thursday on cash call
January 31, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 7 months ago

UniCredit shareholder Cariverona to decide Thursday on cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit foundation shareholder Cariverona said it would decide how much to take up in the Italian lender's 13 billion euro ($14 billion) capital increase at a meeting on Thursday.

Italy's biggest bank by assets could launch the country's largest ever share sale as early as next week as part of moves to clean up its balance sheet from a mountain of bad loans and restructure.

On Monday the lender said it expected a net loss of around 11.8 billion euros for 2016 due to one-off charges, which Cariverona said in a statement did not come as a surprise.

Earlier this month Cariverona said it had cut its stake in UniCredit to 2.2 percent from a previous 2.7 percent. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

