FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Aabar set to back UniCredit's share sale - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 7 months ago

Aabar set to back UniCredit's share sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/ABU DHABI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments is set to buy into an upcoming 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue at UniCredit to keep its 5 percent stake in Italy's biggest bank unchanged, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

UniCredit is expected to launch its jumbo share sale next month as it strives to bolster its capital under new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier.

One of the sources said Aabar had confidence in the bank's future strategy.

To keep its stake at the current level, Aabar would need to invest around 650 million euros.

UniCredit and Aabar had no comment.

$1 = 0.9505 euros Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stanley Carvalho

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.