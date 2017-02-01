FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UniCredit prices rights issue at 38 pct discount
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 7 months ago

UniCredit prices rights issue at 38 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.

Sources said last month the lender was expected to offer the shares at a discount of between 30 percent and 40 percent.

Italy's biggest bank said in a statement it had priced the issue at 8.09 euros per share, offering 13 new ordinary shares for every 5 ordinary and/or savings shares owned.

The offer will start on Monday and will close before March 10.

It said an underwriting agreement had been signed with the whole banking syndicate.

The lender also confirmed its strategic plan targets including a fully-loaded CET1 capital ratio of more than 12.5 percent in 2019. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

