EU's Barnier seeks compromise with Germany on bank supervision
September 20, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 5 years

EU's Barnier seeks compromise with Germany on bank supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Commissioner Michel Barnier, who is at odds with Germany over his proposal to give the European Central Bank (ECB) powers to oversee all euro zone banks, said he would try to find a compromise with Berlin.

Speaking to reporters in the German capital, Barnier said: “Of course I will work on a compromise with Berlin and other European capitals.”

The basis for a compromise would be an extensive decentralisation of banking supervision, he said, while underscoring the need for an integrated overall system in order to restore financial stability in the euro zone.

