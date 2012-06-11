FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barnier says it will be tough for Greece to go it alone
June 11, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Barnier says it will be tough for Greece to go it alone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - It will be much tougher for Greece to go it alone than to work in partnership with Europe, the European commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, said on Monday.

“I am convinced that to confront the difficulties alone will be much more harsh and much more difficult than to do it in solidarity and...with discipline,” Barnier told a financial conference.

He said the funding package that was provided for Spain on Saturday showed that discipline along with solidarity were beginning to work well.

