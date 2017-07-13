FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
German Bund yields rise back above 0.50 percent on WSJ's ECB report
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpExclusive
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Politics
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
Economy
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 2 hours ago

German Bund yields rise back above 0.50 percent on WSJ's ECB report

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield gave up all of its early falls and was back above 0.50 percent on Thursday after a report that the ECB is likely to signal in September that its asset purchase programme will be gradually wound down next year.

According to a report in the Wall Street Jounal, the European Central Bank will signal a tweak to its policy outlook at the September 7 meeting.

Bonds across the euro zone came under fresh selling pressure after the report, with German Bund yields coming off a one-week low hit earlier in the session and then turning higher on the day at 0.52 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.