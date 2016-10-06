BlackRock's Thiel says concept of ECB tapering "extremely" early

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock's head of global bonds said on Thursday that talk of the European Central Bank eventually winding down its bond-buying stimulus scheme was premature in view of the outlook for inflation.

"The inflation profile has not changed, so the concept of tapering is extremely early," said Scott Thiel at an event hosted by the asset manager in London.

Bond markets have been spooked this week by reports that the ECB may eventually reduce, or taper, monthly purchases under its 1.7 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.