FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BlackRock's Thiel says concept of ECB tapering "extremely" early
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BlackRock's Thiel says concept of ECB tapering "extremely" early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock's head of global bonds said on Thursday that talk of the European Central Bank eventually winding down its bond-buying stimulus scheme was premature in view of the outlook for inflation.

"The inflation profile has not changed, so the concept of tapering is extremely early," said Scott Thiel at an event hosted by the asset manager in London.

Bond markets have been spooked this week by reports that the ECB may eventually reduce, or taper, monthly purchases under its 1.7 trillion euro quantitative easing scheme.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nigel Stephenson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.