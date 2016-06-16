UPDATE 1-Brexit fears reopen euro zone bond market rift in echoes of crisis

* Investors dump peripherals a week before British EU vote

* Safe-haven bond yields drop to new lows

* Spanish/German yield gap widest since July 2015

* Cost to insure Portuguese debt hits 4-month high (Adds new milestones)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Tension emanating from Britain's Brexit debate has reopened a fault line between the haves and have-nots in the euro zone bond market in an echo of the debt crisis that threatened to tear the bloc apart.

Southern European bond yields soared on Thursday with the premium Spain pays to borrow over Germany at its widest in nearly a year, while the cost of insuring against a default in Portugal shot to a four-month high.

ECB President Mario Draghi drew a line under the debt crisis in 2012 by pledging to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

But fears about the future of the euro zone have crept back as Britain readies for a referendum on European Union membership that threatens to choke the bloc's fragile growth and embolden breakaway movements elsewhere.

As more polls on Thursday put Britain's 'Leave' camp ahead before the June 23 vote, investors worried about Brexit dumped peripheral bonds and piled into low risk debt.

Top-rated German bond yields hit record lows with maturities out to 10 years below zero, meaning investors are willing to pay Germany for holding that debt, and 30-year yields fell below 0.50 percent for the first time since April 2015.

Safe-haven bonds in Japan and Switzerland saw yields out to 15 and 30 years, respectively, fall below zero, while 10-year U.S. yields hit levels not seen since the panic around the 2012 debt crisis.

"Markets are waking up to the fact that Brexit risks are real," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

The UK is the world's fifth biggest economy and a vote to leave could reverberate across the euro zone and leave highly-indebted southern Europe vulnerable to the political fallout.

Polls in Italy show the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which wants a referendum on euro membership, is the country's most popular party. Italy's finance minister warned last month that if Britain left the EU, other countries could use it as "an example to follow".

Spain faces the most imminent political strain, heading back to the polls days after the British vote.

Investors also worry that Portugal's fragile left-leaning government is not focused on getting its debt burden back under control.

WEAK LINK

The premium Spain would pay to borrow over benchmark Germany hit 163 basis points, a level not seen since July 2015, while the premiums for Italy and Portugal reached their highest in four months.

As this graphic -- tmsnrt.rs/1ZTgSG2 -- shows, credit default swaps, a gauge of credit risk, on Portuguese government bonds are at their highest level in almost four months . Italian credit default swaps hit four-month highs earlier this week.

Commerzbank said Portugal is still on the brink of crisis with a faltering economy that threatens to delay progress in reducing high levels of public debt.

It said that over the medium term, Portugal remained at risk of losing its last investment grade credit rating, which would exclude it from the ECB's 1.74-trillion-euro ($1.95 trillion)bond-buying scheme.

Ireland, whose nearest and largest trading parter is Britain, has also been singled out by investors. Dublin's 10-year bond yields recorded their biggest daily jump in five months on Thursday, up 12 bps at 0.95 percent.

As peripheral bond markets come under pressure, volatility is also growing, with realised 10-day volatility on Spanish and Italian bonds at their highest since late April.

That bodes ill for peripheral bonds, which benefit from a borrow-at-low-rates, invest-high "carry" trading strategy.

The big danger for these countries is if this volatility prompts domestic banks, some of their most loyal supporters, to re-assess their own carry strategies. This has in the past caused bond market sell-offs to snowball.

"We would expect a Brexit vote to increase the risk of a run on southern European sovereign markets," said Peter Schaffrik, chief European macro strategist at RBC.