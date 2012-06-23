Weidmann rejects proposal for bailout funds to buy bonds

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann rejected a proposal by Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti for the euro zone’s rescue funds to start buying the debt of distressed European countries.

“Monti’s proposal amounts to state financing via the central bank (money) printing press, which is forbidden by the EU treaties,” Weidmann told Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

The Italian proposal foresees using the EU’s rescue funds, known as the EFSF and the ESM, to buy bonds of countries such as Spain and Italy in the secondary market to help bring down bond yields and lower refinancing costs.

Sueddeutsche said Monti wanted the European Central Bank to buy the bonds of such troubled euro zone countries on the appointment of the bailout funds in an effort to reduce their borrowing costs.

The funds should give the ECB guarantees as part of the deal, though Italy would be spared austerity and reform measures like those imposed on Greece and Portugal, the paper added.

Weidmann, a member of the ECB’s policymaking Governing Council, opposes the central bank’s own bond-buying programme and dismissed the idea of it buying government debt even with guarantees from the bailout funds.

“Monetary policy should be restrained from limiting the financing costs of member states and from going a long way to shutting down market mechanisms,” Weidmann said.

“That way an extensive socialisation would be introduced and the regulation framework of the currency union hollowed out,” he added.