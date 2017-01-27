FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission won't comment on report on European Safe Bonds
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
January 27, 2017

EU Commission won't comment on report on European Safe Bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it would not comment on a report by German newspaper Handelsblatt that the EU executive was working together with the European Central Bank on creating European Safe Bonds.

Asked if she could confirm the Handelsblatt report, Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said:

"No, I am not going into any kind of commenting on this," she said. "The Commission will present a ... paper on the future of the European Union in March 2017 ... For the moment it is work in progress."

The German finance ministry said earlier on Friday, in response to the Handelsblatt story, that it was against the introduction of joint bonds for euro zone countries. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

