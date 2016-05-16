FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European corporate debt market could double in five years - BAML
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

European corporate debt market could double in five years - BAML

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The European corporate debt market could double in size over the next five years as a result of the ECB’s bond-buying programme, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday.

The European Central Bank will start buying investment-grade corporate bonds from next month as part of its 1.5 trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.

BAML said this could lead to “explosive credit market growth” with around 2.5 trillion euros of investment-grade bonds sold from now until 2021.

“More issuance would mean more bond purchases for the central banks, which would likely drive more corporate spendingand so on. We see the CSPP, therefore, as becoming self-fulfilling over time,” BAML strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.