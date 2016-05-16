European corporate debt market could double in five years - BAML

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The European corporate debt market could double in size over the next five years as a result of the ECB’s bond-buying programme, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday.

The European Central Bank will start buying investment-grade corporate bonds from next month as part of its 1.5 trillion euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.

BAML said this could lead to “explosive credit market growth” with around 2.5 trillion euros of investment-grade bonds sold from now until 2021.

“More issuance would mean more bond purchases for the central banks, which would likely drive more corporate spendingand so on. We see the CSPP, therefore, as becoming self-fulfilling over time,” BAML strategists said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by John Geddie)