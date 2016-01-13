Mind the gap between Irish and French bonds, even if it's closing

* Irish/French 10-year yield gap narrowest since 2008

* Irish economy outperforms euro zone peers, France lags

* But liquidity may be a safer bet than economic fundamentals

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ireland’s remarkable economic recovery following a 2010 bailout may soon push its borrowing costs below those of France but its less liquid debt means it is unlikely ever to become a “core” euro zone credit.

Irish growth, budget deficit and borrowing figures all look better than those of France, whose economy continues to struggle, and the two countries' yields are converging. reut.rs/1Kb0dFy

But that does not always reflect similar status in the debt world.

While Ireland is no longer considered a “peripheral” euro zone economy, it will struggle to establish itself as a “core” market -- one that investors buy as a safe haven when regional or global risks pick up. That leaves its debt vulnerable to changes in the market’s mood.

The key issue is liquidity -- the number, size and frequency of trades, which determines how easily an investor can enter and leave a market or perform a trade without significantly altering an asset’s price.

Liquidity has become a key investor worry as central bank money printing continues to scoop up bonds and regulations to safeguard the banking system limit lenders’ ability to hold assets on their books and act as market makers.

In such an environment, France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy and with a debt market about 20 times larger than Ireland‘s, offers investors greater safety.

“Of course France is lagging behind. It’s not leading in terms of growth and reforms ... (But) is a core country with a big, deep and liquid government debt market,” said Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation at Frankfurt Trust.

“Ireland can never be a core country because of liquidity.”

EN-CORE

Irish 10-year yields, which rose above 15 percent in 2011 after Dublin was bailed out by the rest of the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, now stand at 1.05 percent, only 12 basis points above those of France .

Earlier this year, the gap shrank to 10 bps, its narrowest since 2008, when the global financial crisis which started with the Lehman Brothers collapse morphed into a euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Since the crisis turned a property boom to bust, Ireland has introduced painful austerity measures and restructured its banking sector, successfully completing its bailout deal in late 2013. It has become the 19-country currency union’s best economic performer, reaching growth rates of around 7 percent.

France on the other hand has struggled to grow and failed to keep its ballooning debt and budget deficit in check.

“Liquidity worries aside, there’s no reason why based on fundamentals we shouldn’t be trading right beside them (France),” said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.

Demand for Irish debt has also been boosted by the European Central Bank’s 60 billion euro a month asset purchase programme, aimed at lifting inflation.

According to ING, the ECB is set to buy 90 percent of Ireland’s gross debt issuance this year, compared with 46 percent in France.

Some analysts say ECB flows alone could push Irish yields below their French peers, as they did in Slovakia -- a country with a higher credit rating than Ireland but lower than France.

But when market conditions turn less favourable, what will matter most is that Ireland’s bond market is a little over 100 billion euros in size, while France’s is about 2 trillion euros, according to Reuters data.

“If we were to have a re-run (of the crisis) ... there is a lot less uncertainty with someone like Germany and France,” said Patrick O‘Donnell, investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“Your large sovereign wealth funds, central banks, all these people who have billions of cash to invest, if they need somewhere to dash where they know they’re going to get their money back, they would go to the more liquid and larger markets.” (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Catherine Evans)