GRAPHIC-Threats to banks hurt Italian and Portuguese bonds

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Worries over banks in Italy and Portugal spilled into their government bond markets this week, a sign that the link between banks and sovereigns revealed by the euro zone debt crisis has yet to be broken.

In Portugal, private bondholders of Novo Banco’s senior debt have teamed up to challenge the central bank’s transfer of nearly 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) of its bonds to “bad bank” Banco Espirito Santo, which makes their investments nearly worthless.

In Italy, concern about 200 billion euros of non-performing loans that are unlikely to be repaid led to losses for bank stocks of some 23.7 percent this year.

Those concerns triggered a spike in the iTraxx index of subordinated bank debt insurance to about 207 basis points. That’s up about 40 percent since late last year, when the worries about Novo Banco first emerged.

A similar move widened the gap between the yields of Italian and Portuguese 10-year bonds compared with benchmark triple-A German Bunds.

This shows that despite efforts to turn the euro zone into a banking union and give enhanced supervisory powers to the European Central Bank, investors are still concerned that a banking crisis could trigger a sovereign debt crisis.

In Portugal, the yield spread over Germany has widened more than 50 basis points since late December to 253 bps, a level not seen since July last year. In Italy, the spread widened by about 25 basis points this year to levels not seen since September.

Compare that with Spain, which has been facing political uncertainty after inconclusive elections on Dec. 20 and has been widely expected to underperform its southern euro zone peers at the start of the year. The Spanish/German yield spread has widened by 20 basis points in 2016.

The Spanish banking system has been bailed out and Madrid has already set up its “bad bank”, putting it ahead of Rome and Lisbon on this front.

“With spreads widening considerably, Spanish government bonds outperformed their Italian and Portuguese counterparts in view of the problems currently facing banks in the last two countries,” said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday that the market was wrong to think that the country’s banking system might be weak. ($1 = 0.9182 euros)