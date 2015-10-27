Deposit rate cut may deepen ECB's bond-buying challenge

* German three-to-four year bond yields fall below deposit rate

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A threat by the head of the European Central Bank to push interest rates below the bank’s previously declared lower bound may land him with a 100 billion-euro headache as he tries to boost euro zone growth and inflation.

Since ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted last Thursday that he may cut the deposit rate from the current minus 20 basis points level, backtracking on a statement made a year ago, money market rates and bond yields have fallen in anticipation.

That means that more than 100 billion euros of German bonds, with maturities between three and four years, have now become ineligible for the ECB’s bond-buying stimulus programme. Under the ECB’s own rules, bonds with yields lower than the deposit rate cannot be part of the quantitative easing scheme.

Of course, that might be just a temporary problem. Central bankers, for now, still have plenty of other German bonds to buy. If the ECB cuts rates in December, some bonds now trading below -20 bps could again become eligible for QE.

However, if inflation continues to lag forecasts and the Federal Reserve again postpones raising rates, European markets may immediately begin to price in another one, pushing yields again below the new deposit rate.

Incremental cuts in deposit rates would thus only perpetuate the ineligibility problem of some bonds, analysts say.

The ECB has been adamant it does not see a problem of bond scarcity, but investors and strategists had always doubted the central bank would be able to find enough German bonds to buy should QE be expanded.

“Market implied rate cuts are problematic before they are possibly delivered by the ECB. This could argue for firm action, in order to prevent the market from pricing further cuts ahead,” Morgan Stanley European rate strategist Alexander Wojt said.

Without speculating how deep the ECB could cut, Wojt recommends his clients price in lower money market rates for early next year, pointing out the Swiss, Swedish and Danish central banks have much lower rates than the ECB.

Sweden’s deposit rate is the lowest at minus 1.1 percent.

MITIGATING FACTORS

A couple of factors may ease the ECB’s headache if it does opt for incremental cuts.

As yields fall across the curve, the prices of the bonds rise and the ECB gets more bang for its buck when it buys them.

DZ Bank strategists estimate the ECB would reach its limits on buying German bonds in August 2016 if the deposit rate were cut to minus 30 bps. At current prices and with no cut to the deposit rate, the buffers would be hit in June 2016.

Including agency and company debt in the estimates, a cut would allow the ECB to employ QE in Germany until February 2017, compared with November 2016 if rates are flat, they say.

Such calculations might not even be necessary if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in coming months. The move, long anticipated, has been repeatedly postponed because of a slowdown in China, weak commodity prices and stubbornly low inflation.

But if it comes, it would weaken the euro and reduce the need for the ECB to ease rates.

“Markets are already anticipating deposit rate cuts, but one thing that could disturb that picture is ... the Fed announcing a rate hike,” Rabobank market economist Emile Cardon said.

HOW LOW?

Scrapping the deposit rate limit for QE purchases would mean the ECB effectively relinquishing rate-setting to financial markets, and most analysts dismiss that possibility.

Even if that were the case, many analysts say rates could not fall indefinitely because of the losses this would impose on banks. They would find it hard to pass the negative rates on to many of their costumers. Households, in particular, would prefer to keep cash at home rather than pay banks to look after it.

A Riksbank report earlier this year said its negative rates had so far “had a more or less normal effect on the Swedish economy.” It does point out, however, that “risks to the financial system increase, the lower the rate goes”.

“Why do central banks want to tax the financial system, while asking (it) ... to raise more capital and reform itself, for some possible temporary weakening of the FX?” asks UniCredit chief economist Erik Nielsen. “Beats me.”