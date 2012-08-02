FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland backs ESM bond-buying on primary market
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Finland backs ESM bond-buying on primary market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Finland backs the use of euro zone rescue funds to buy bonds of weaker members on the primary market as a way to stem the region’s debt crisis, providing solid collateral is used, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told an Italian newspaper paper on Thursday.

“We will get into the details of the mechanism to adopt in September, but we could have a system of bond-buying on the primary market, backed by real guarantees, for example public property,” Katainen was quoted as saying in an interview with La Stampa.

“It could be sufficient to have a mechanism lasting two years.”

Katainen said he remained opposed to any solution involving mutualisation of debt and did not support giving a banking licence to the two euro zone rescue funds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.