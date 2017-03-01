FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
French/German yield gap narrows after Fillon summoned by investigating magistrates
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 6 months ago

French/German yield gap narrows after Fillon summoned by investigating magistrates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - French government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tightening the gap with top-rated German peers after a report that conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been summoned by the magistrates investigating a case involving payments to his wife.

According to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, the request by the magistrates, appointed last week to look at allegations she did little work for the money, was behind Fillon's announcement earlier on Wednesday that he was postponing a scheduled visit to the Paris farm fair.

Fillon's team said in a statement that he would make a declaration at noon French time (1100 GMT).

France's 10-year bond yield dipped to the day's low of 0.89 percent, paring earlier rises and narrowing the gap over German equivalents to around 66 basis points from about 68 bps on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

