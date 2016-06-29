FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's 10-year bond yield hits record low, Spanish yields tumble
June 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

France's 10-year bond yield hits record low, Spanish yields tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - France's 10-year bond yield touched a fresh record low early on Wednesday amid expectations for further monetary stimulus to offset the negative impact of last week's Brexit vote on the euro zone economy.

The French 10-year bond yield fell to as low as 0.235 percent.

Southern European bond yields tumbled 4-5 basis points, with Spain's 10-year bond yield falling to 1.273 percent - its lowest level since April last year. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

