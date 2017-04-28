FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
French 2-year bond yield set for biggest monthly fall in over 4 years
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 4 months ago

French 2-year bond yield set for biggest monthly fall in over 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - France's short-dated borrowing costs were set to end April with the biggest monthly falls in over four years on Friday, a sign of reduced political risks following a win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in first round of French presidential elections.

The two-year government bond yield was on track to finish the month down about 11 basis points, the biggest drop since February 2013.

French 10-year bond yields were set for their biggest monthly fall since June 2016, down 19 basis points.

As worries over France and the potential break-up of the euro zone have receded in the past week, so has demand for German government bonds - regarded as among the safest assets in the world.

In contrast to France, German 10-year bond yields were set to end April marginally higher and the week 8 bps higher - the biggest weekly rise since early March. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.