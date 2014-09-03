FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German government is not considering eurobonds, spokesman says
September 3, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

German government is not considering eurobonds, spokesman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The German government is not considering common euro zone bonds, a spokesman said on Wednesday after the head of Commerzbank said such bonds would “permanently establish the euro as a globally important currency” and ensure European competitiveness.

“For us, the issue of eurobonds is not up for debate; the German government’s basic position has not changed on this in any way,” Steffen Seibert said at a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)

