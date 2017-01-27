FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Germany is against introduction of joint euro zone bonds - FinMin
January 27, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 7 months ago

Germany is against introduction of joint euro zone bonds - FinMin

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Germany is still against the introduction of joint bonds for euro zone countries, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, following a newspaper report that said the European Commission was discussing such papers.

"Generally, the negative attitude of the federal government towards eurobonds has not changed," spokeswoman Nadine Kalwey said in a statement.

She added that the ministry had doubts if there would be sufficient demand for such financial instruments, particularly in crisis situation.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Friday that the European Commission and central banks in the euro zone were discussing plans to introduce common bonds in the single currency bloc to be called 'European Safe Bonds' (ESB).

The newspaper cited a document in which the commission suggests that the new borrowing instrument should be scrutinized by the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), which was set up in response to the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

