May 3, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest daily fall in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German Bund yields were set for their biggest daily fall in 2016 on Tuesday as concerns about the global economy outweighed fears that bond markets could see a repeat of the sell-off that struck a year ago.

Ten-year yields, which rose for three successive weeks ahead of inflation data on Friday that marked the anniversary of last year’s bond blowout, fell 8 basis points to below 0.20 percent .

Strategists said a combination of poor Chinese data, lower growth and inflation forecasts from the ECB, and weakness in the dollar and stock markets had driven demand for the European safe-haven asset

“We are just pushing back against that idea of a messy sell-off that people had been looking at over the last couple of weeks,” said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

